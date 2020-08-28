The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Rockwall-Heath offensive tackle Hunter Smith.

Need a one-sentence answer to perfectly describe 2021 offensive tackle Hunter Smith and instantly attract college football coaches? How about this one from recruiting analyst Justin Owens. "Hunter Smith is a legit 6-5, 308 [pound] left tackle from Rockwall-Heath who hasn't allowed a varsity sack," Owens said.

Hunter Smith has yet to give up a sack as a varsity lineman. (Jim Klenke)

That alone -- size, ability to protect and perseverance in Class 6A ball, Texas high school football's largest classification -- should be enough to have Smith with a variety of Power 5 offers. Let's also add the fact that Smith was a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2019. But entering the 2020 season, Smith only has four reported offers -- Hawaii, New Mexico State, Fordham and, most recently, Georgetown.

Rockwall-Heath 2021 OT @Huntersmith_67 was dominant yesterday in his MVP effort.🏅



Showcases a physical build at 6’5” 300 LBS. Finishes plays with ferocity (including into my camera). Moves his feet well. Patient with his strong hands and technique.#txhsfb | @HeathHawksFb 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/TOpyuIi2G1 — Fraz 🐙 (@UncleFraz) August 9, 2020