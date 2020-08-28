 Sleeper Spotlight: Rockwall-Heath OT Hunter Smith
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Rockwall-Heath offensive tackle Hunter Smith.

Need a one-sentence answer to perfectly describe 2021 offensive tackle Hunter Smith and instantly attract college football coaches?

How about this one from recruiting analyst Justin Owens.

"Hunter Smith is a legit 6-5, 308 [pound] left tackle from Rockwall-Heath who hasn't allowed a varsity sack," Owens said.

Hunter Smith has yet to give up a sack as a varsity lineman.
Hunter Smith has yet to give up a sack as a varsity lineman. (Jim Klenke)

That alone -- size, ability to protect and perseverance in Class 6A ball, Texas high school football's largest classification -- should be enough to have Smith with a variety of Power 5 offers. Let's also add the fact that Smith was a first-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors in 2019.

But entering the 2020 season, Smith only has four reported offers -- Hawaii, New Mexico State, Fordham and, most recently, Georgetown.

Smith helped 2022 quarterback Josh Hoover keep his jersey clean last year, and Hoover threw for 2,926 yards and 32 touchdowns. He also made holes for 2022 running back Zach Evans, who rushed for 794 yards and seven touchdowns.

Why Smith's recruiting is somewhat in neutral is still something of a mystery, but Owens believes he will make one school very happy wherever he signs.

"He’s a true mauler in the run game and has violent hands while in pass protection," Owens said. "A no-brainer offer."

