A quick look of tape at Denham Springs, Louisiana, safety/linebacker Omari Warren shows that he deserves more looks than he's currently received. That's established in the first 90 seconds.

Warren is seen as a defender who loves to deliver punishing shots to whoever has the ball. He lined up at both safety and linebacker last season, and even with the tape muted, you could almost hear the sounds of painful hits.

Warren has five reported offers, but why the 6-2, 215-pound athlete is still looking for his first FBS offer may still be a mystery to some. He was one of the athletes who made an impact last Saturday in Arlington, Texas, as the Blue-Grey All-American Combine (Southwest Super) took place at AT&T Stadium.

"The young man tested out well. Good feet and hips, and [he] was a leader throughout the combine," said eight-year NFL veteran Mark McMillian, who is a longtime Blue-Grey All-American Bowl head coach. "He has the skill set to play on the next level as a impact player."