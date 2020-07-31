 Sleeper Spotlight: Life Waxahachie DB Jalen Mann
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-31 17:12:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Sleeper Spotlight: Life Waxahachie DB Jalen Mann

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Life Waxahachie safety Jalen Mann.

Life Waxahachie High School isn't considered a recruiting hotbed to some, but there are talented players at the Class 4A school. The Mustangs finished 7-4 and made it to the Class 4A Division I playoffs last season.

One player to watch for the upcoming season is Jalen Mann. A speedy 2021 safety, Mann had a respectable junior season and is expected by many who have been around him to have a breakout senior year as both a cover defender and a tackler.

Mann currently has offers from Southern, UT-Permian Basin, Mayville State (North Dakota) and Southwestern Assemblies of God, but he's yet to report an FBS offer. One of his trainers believes the 6-1, 180-pounder will be an incredible steal.

And it all starts with a basic-yet-honest description.

"Elite-level speed," said defensive backs trainer Christian "Coach Flight" White, who has worked with Mann throughout the spring and summer. Mann ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at a UT-Permian Basin camp.

"He's a very smart player who really understands the game," White added. "His route-recognition skills are elite."

Mann registered 53 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception for Life Waxahachie last season. He was a first-team all-District 9-4A selection.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}