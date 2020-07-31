Life Waxahachie High School isn't considered a recruiting hotbed to some, but there are talented players at the Class 4A school. The Mustangs finished 7-4 and made it to the Class 4A Division I playoffs last season.

One player to watch for the upcoming season is Jalen Mann. A speedy 2021 safety, Mann had a respectable junior season and is expected by many who have been around him to have a breakout senior year as both a cover defender and a tackler.

Mann currently has offers from Southern, UT-Permian Basin, Mayville State (North Dakota) and Southwestern Assemblies of God, but he's yet to report an FBS offer. One of his trainers believes the 6-1, 180-pounder will be an incredible steal.

And it all starts with a basic-yet-honest description.

"Elite-level speed," said defensive backs trainer Christian "Coach Flight" White, who has worked with Mann throughout the spring and summer. Mann ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at a UT-Permian Basin camp.