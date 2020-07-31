Sleeper Spotlight: Life Waxahachie DB Jalen Mann
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Life Waxahachie safety Jalen Mann.
Life Waxahachie High School isn't considered a recruiting hotbed to some, but there are talented players at the Class 4A school. The Mustangs finished 7-4 and made it to the Class 4A Division I playoffs last season.
One player to watch for the upcoming season is Jalen Mann. A speedy 2021 safety, Mann had a respectable junior season and is expected by many who have been around him to have a breakout senior year as both a cover defender and a tackler.
Mann currently has offers from Southern, UT-Permian Basin, Mayville State (North Dakota) and Southwestern Assemblies of God, but he's yet to report an FBS offer. One of his trainers believes the 6-1, 180-pounder will be an incredible steal.
And it all starts with a basic-yet-honest description.
"Elite-level speed," said defensive backs trainer Christian "Coach Flight" White, who has worked with Mann throughout the spring and summer. Mann ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds at a UT-Permian Basin camp.
MAJOR BAG ALERT!!💰🚨 @FlightSkillz @simplyCoachO @CoachCurtisMann @LHSWMustangsFB pic.twitter.com/4tRd4x9i85— JalenMann (@JalenMann7) July 11, 2020
"He's a very smart player who really understands the game," White added. "His route-recognition skills are elite."
Mann registered 53 tackles, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception for Life Waxahachie last season. He was a first-team all-District 9-4A selection.