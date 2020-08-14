Monaray Baldwin was an all-district player for Killeen Shoemaker last season, and as a wide receiver and special teams returner, some believe his playmaking ability was underrated.

Baldwin currently has Division I offers from Texas Southern and Abilene Christian. He also has been offered by Division II Notre Dame College in the greater Cleveland area.

But aside from that, recruiting has been somewhat slow for the projected slot receiver.

"He has three offers but is definitely a recruit that is flying under the radar," said Anthony Williams, president and co-founder of Texas Football Showcase, which has hosted several showcases over the summer.

"Monaray has elite, top-end speed and quickness at the position. Because of that elite speed, strong hands and route running, he is a difference-maker in all three offensive phases of the game."