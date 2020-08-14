Sleeper Spotlight: Killeen Shoemaker WR Monaray Baldwin
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Killeen Shoemaker receiver Monaray Baldwin.
Monaray Baldwin was an all-district player for Killeen Shoemaker last season, and as a wide receiver and special teams returner, some believe his playmaking ability was underrated.
Baldwin currently has Division I offers from Texas Southern and Abilene Christian. He also has been offered by Division II Notre Dame College in the greater Cleveland area.
But aside from that, recruiting has been somewhat slow for the projected slot receiver.
"He has three offers but is definitely a recruit that is flying under the radar," said Anthony Williams, president and co-founder of Texas Football Showcase, which has hosted several showcases over the summer.
"Monaray has elite, top-end speed and quickness at the position. Because of that elite speed, strong hands and route running, he is a difference-maker in all three offensive phases of the game."
Gotta get paid pic.twitter.com/MBBqgTpltM— Monaray⚡️ (@Monaray2x) July 8, 2020
While at Texas Football Showcase's Friday Night Lights Combine earlier this month, he ran a laser-timed 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He also ran the shuttle in 4.24 seconds and broad jumped 9 feet, 8 inches.
Baldwin's size, however, may have played into the lack of next-level interest. He's 5-9 and 155 pounds. Williams, however, believes size shouldn't be a deterrent when it comes to whether or not Baldwin can play the game at the next level.
"He runs solid routes, is consistent [with] pass-catching and is explosive with the ball in his hands," Williams said. "He may be a little undersized, but his playmaking ability very much makes him an interesting FBS/FCS prospect."