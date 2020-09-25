 Sleeper Spotlight: Keller Timber Creek DL Mike Sandjo-Nijiki
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 16:23:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Sleeper Spotlight: Keller Timber Creek DL Mike Sandjo-Nijiki

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Keller Timber Creek DL Mike Sandjo-Nijiki

A quick glance of the highlight tape of Keller Timber Creek's Mike Sandjo-Nijiki shows that he can disruptive as a defensive lineman. A longer glance shows that he can be versatile on the defensive line.

At 6-2 and 270 pounds, Sandjo-Nijiki is one of those players who can play defensive end or defensive tackle effectively at the next level. He was a first-team all-District 5-6A defensive lineman for Timber Creek last season.

Sandjo-Nijiki is an under-the-radar athlete who plays the game with a lot of aggression and has a knack for making key plays at the right time. He's a sideline-to-sideline defender, but also a bully in the trenches.

Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Oklahoma, has taken notice of Sandjo-Nijiki so far. While he hasn't received an SMU offer, he was on campus in January for the program's junior day.

