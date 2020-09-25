A quick glance of the highlight tape of Keller Timber Creek's Mike Sandjo-Nijiki shows that he can disruptive as a defensive lineman. A longer glance shows that he can be versatile on the defensive line.

At 6-2 and 270 pounds, Sandjo-Nijiki is one of those players who can play defensive end or defensive tackle effectively at the next level. He was a first-team all-District 5-6A defensive lineman for Timber Creek last season.