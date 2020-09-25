Sleeper Spotlight: Keller Timber Creek DL Mike Sandjo-Nijiki
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Keller Timber Creek DL Mike Sandjo-Nijiki
A quick glance of the highlight tape of Keller Timber Creek's Mike Sandjo-Nijiki shows that he can disruptive as a defensive lineman. A longer glance shows that he can be versatile on the defensive line.
At 6-2 and 270 pounds, Sandjo-Nijiki is one of those players who can play defensive end or defensive tackle effectively at the next level. He was a first-team all-District 5-6A defensive lineman for Timber Creek last season.
505x3 Could’ve done more🤧 pic.twitter.com/LeLV9Mzg0I— sandjo🥀 (@mike_sandjo) March 11, 2020
Sandjo-Nijiki is an under-the-radar athlete who plays the game with a lot of aggression and has a knack for making key plays at the right time. He's a sideline-to-sideline defender, but also a bully in the trenches.
Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Oklahoma, has taken notice of Sandjo-Nijiki so far. While he hasn't received an SMU offer, he was on campus in January for the program's junior day.
Had a great experience at the SMU Junior Day. pic.twitter.com/oJ6TgU9yKt— sandjo🥀 (@mike_sandjo) January 28, 2020