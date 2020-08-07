Sleeper Spotlight: John Paul II QB Grayson James
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of the 2021 cycle of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss John Paul II quarterback Grayson James
Some will look at quarterback Grayson James as a sleeper of sorts. Despite him throwing for 3,878 yards and 42 touchdowns and leading John Paul II to the TAPPS Division I championship game last season, he still is looking for his first Power 5 offer.
It's mind-boggling to some, but it's also reality for James, an Elite 11 finalist who, most recently, earned both quarterback MVP and overall camp MVP honors at Camp Bullitt last month in Rowlett. James' play immediately signals Power 5 talent.
But his list of offers tell another story. While he has 10 reported offers, the 6-3, 220-pounder is still awaiting one from one of the larger conferences of college football.
2021 QB Grayson James (@Grayson1James) showing off the arm today at #CampBullitt. Recently competed at the @Elite11 pic.twitter.com/2EfP7niJTL— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) July 12, 2020
Kevin Murray, who is over Air 14 Quarterback Academy, sees James as someone programs shouldn't overlook any more.
"Grayson is a legit 6-3, 220 with tremendous upside," Murray said. "He can make all the throws. He's a pocket passer with deceptive running ability."
James only has one in-state offer currently, from Texas State. He has Ivy League offers from Columbia and Dartmouth. Other offers include Central Michigan, UAB, Louisiana-Monroe, San Jose State, Liberty, Illinois State and William & Mary. "Someone's going to get a true sleeper in this kid," Murray said.