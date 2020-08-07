Some will look at quarterback Grayson James as a sleeper of sorts. Despite him throwing for 3,878 yards and 42 touchdowns and leading John Paul II to the TAPPS Division I championship game last season, he still is looking for his first Power 5 offer.

It's mind-boggling to some, but it's also reality for James, an Elite 11 finalist who, most recently, earned both quarterback MVP and overall camp MVP honors at Camp Bullitt last month in Rowlett. James' play immediately signals Power 5 talent.

But his list of offers tell another story. While he has 10 reported offers, the 6-3, 220-pounder is still awaiting one from one of the larger conferences of college football.