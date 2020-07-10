Sleeper Spotlight: Frisco Reedy CB/ATH Camden Hardy
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated gems of college football recruiting. Today, we discuss Frisco Reedy cornerback Camden Hardy.
Frisco Reedy has its share of athletes, and several of them are capable of finding college homes at multiple positions.
Camden Hardy is a versatile option at both wide receiver and cornerback. With his spring and summer preparation, however, the 6-1, 185-pound athlete is being viewed more as a cornerback at the next level.
Hardy has been trained by Christian "Coach Flight" White, and with each session, Hardy has built more confidence as a defensive back.
"Cam is very physical at the line of scrimmage and has the speed and instincts to make a lot of plays on the back end," White said of Hardy. "This offseason, he has shown he can compete with anybody in the state."
🔛🔝🔜 !! @FlightSkillz @simplyCoachO @uzairlodhi20 pic.twitter.com/ERngWSUdOI— Camden Hardy (@Camden_Hardy1) June 30, 2020
Hardy finished last season with 28 tackles -- 20 of which were solo -- and 10 pass deflections in only eight games recorded for Reedy, which advanced to the UIL Class 5A Division II playoffs in 2019. Hardy also was a special teams returner, contributing in both kickoffs and punts.
Reedy is still looking to land his first FBS offer. He has been clocked in the 40-yard dash as 4.54 seconds, and he currently owns a 3.6 grade-point average.