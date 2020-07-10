Frisco Reedy has its share of athletes, and several of them are capable of finding college homes at multiple positions.

Camden Hardy is a versatile option at both wide receiver and cornerback. With his spring and summer preparation, however, the 6-1, 185-pound athlete is being viewed more as a cornerback at the next level.

Hardy has been trained by Christian "Coach Flight" White, and with each session, Hardy has built more confidence as a defensive back.

"Cam is very physical at the line of scrimmage and has the speed and instincts to make a lot of plays on the back end," White said of Hardy. "This offseason, he has shown he can compete with anybody in the state."