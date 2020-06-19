Considering him an "athlete" -- when he predominantly lined up on offense last season -- is warranted if you've seen Frisco Reedy's Zion Washington in spring and summer training.

Reedy advanced to the UIL Class 5A Division II playoffs last season, and Washington was a player to watch for the Lions. He led the team in receptions and saw time at wide receiver, flex tight end and even Wildcat quarterback.

Washington last season registered a team-high 36 passes for 570 yards and a touchdown. He also earned second-team all-District 7-5A honors as a tight end.

That was on offense. Then.

Washington's future at the next level could be at the safety or outside linebacker spot. At 6-2 and 200 pounds, he's a physical specimen, and with tutelage from one of the best Dallas-Fort Worth area trainers in the game today, he's becoming someone to watch at the 2020 regular season quickly approaches.

"He has the body frame to play multiple positions on the field," defensive backs trainer Christian "Coach Flight" White said of Washington. "His offensive tape shows his ball skills and how he finishes off plays, but his long arms will make him hard to throw at as a box safety/backer."