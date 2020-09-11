Sleeper Spotlight: Allen PG Mason Gibson
The HillTopics continues to focus on underrated recruiting gems of the 2021 class. Today, we discuss Allen point guard Mason Gibson.
As a freshman in 2018, Mason Gibson won a Class 6A state basketball championship with Allen. He's had successful AAU runs with both YGC36 and Southern Assault.
Now all that's left for the 6-0, 175-point guard is committing to a Division I program -- but scholarship offers have been somewhat slow for the senior. COVID-19 may have gotten in the way of that, with there being very minimal spring hoops from the past months.
That said, Gibson is a player to watch as the UIL prepares to have a basketball season for the 2020-21 season. Currently, he has offers from Central Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma State.
🙇🏽♂️💞 pic.twitter.com/xIr1pt63tO— Mason Gibson (@gibson8_g) March 5, 2020
Gibson has shown that can be a very versatile option for a lucky program. He handles the ball well, and he's a slasher and a facilitator. At 6-0, he's also a high flyer and can finish strong at the rim.
"Mason is a fiery competitor who does any and everything to help his team win games," basketball analyst Kellen C. Buffington said of the Allen guard. "Gibson is a two-way player who gets it done offensively and defensively."
Gibson averaged roughly 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for an Allen team that finished 31-6 and advanced to the area round of the Class 6A Region II tournament last season.
"He can really shoot the three ball," Buffington said, "and he is a big-time athlete."