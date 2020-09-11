As a freshman in 2018, Mason Gibson won a Class 6A state basketball championship with Allen. He's had successful AAU runs with both YGC36 and Southern Assault.

Now all that's left for the 6-0, 175-point guard is committing to a Division I program -- but scholarship offers have been somewhat slow for the senior. COVID-19 may have gotten in the way of that, with there being very minimal spring hoops from the past months.

That said, Gibson is a player to watch as the UIL prepares to have a basketball season for the 2020-21 season. Currently, he has offers from Central Arkansas and Northwestern Oklahoma State.