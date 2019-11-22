Justin Owens is a recruiting analyst who loves finding hidden gems on the football field. A former West Texas A&M lineman, Owens has been a high school football coach, but he now takes his time in helping to put recruiting sleepers on the map.

In a new segment on The HillTopics, Owens will provide us with a new name to watch in recruiting each Friday. This week's sleeper is 2020 Josh Myles, a 6-1, 181-pound wide receiver out of Burkburnett High School.