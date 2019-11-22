News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 11:16:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Sleeper Spotlight: 2020 WR Josh Myles

The HillTopics
Staff

Each Friday, The HillTopics will team with recruiting analyst Justin Owens to discuss an underrated gem of college football recruiting.

Justin Owens is a recruiting analyst who loves finding hidden gems on the football field. A former West Texas A&M lineman, Owens has been a high school football coach, but he now takes his time in helping to put recruiting sleepers on the map.

In a new segment on The HillTopics, Owens will provide us with a new name to watch in recruiting each Friday. This week's sleeper is 2020 Josh Myles, a 6-1, 181-pound wide receiver out of Burkburnett High School.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}