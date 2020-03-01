UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- This one stings.

Early in the second half, SMU had a huge lead and was expected to cruise to a home victory against Wichita State. And for a while, it looked like the win would come easily.

But Wichita State clawed and scratched. And clawed and scratched. And then, the Shockers eventually took the lead.

And when the final buzzer sounded, Wichita State left Moody Coliseum with arguably its gutsiest win of the year. And SMU left the floor with a sinking feeling.

A stunned Moody crowd watched SMU's big-win goals result in a heartbreaking, 66-62 loss to the Shockers Sunday afternoon. Once ahead by 24 in the second half, SMU couldn't put away a Wichita State team that went on a 40-12 run in the final 15 minutes of the game.

"Just a ho-hum Sunday afternoon in American Athletic Conference basketball," Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said.

SMU (19-9, 9-7 in AAC) lost its first conference home game of the season and only its second home game of the 2019-20 season. With the win, Wichita State (22-7, 10-6) now takes over the fourth-place spot in the AAC standings, a game ahead of the Mustangs.

This was a game where SMU once led, 50-26, with 14:48 remaining in the game. But Wichita State hit four consecutive 3-pointers to trim the lead to 12.

That 12-point lead then turned to single digits. And then, with Jamarius Burton free throws at the 3:07 mark, the game was tied, 58-58. Burton made a free throw with 1:14 left to give Wichita State a 61-60 lead, and a Dennis 3-pointer with 36.8 seconds gave the Shockers a 64-62 lead -- and the lead for good.

Dennis, who averaged 8.5 points a game this season, finished with 25 points and made seven 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds. Grant Sherfield had 14 points and made 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. He also had six assists. Jaime Echenique controlled the middle and 13 rebounds and four blocks to help Wichita State against an SMU team playing small ball with the absences of Isiah Jasey (concussion) and Everett Ray (knee surgery).

Isiaha Mike had 23 points to lead SMU. Kendric Davis and Emmanuel Bandoumel each added 10 for the Mustangs.

SMU now will travel to UCF for a Wednesday matchup. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.