Since arriving at SMU, all eyes have been on quarterback Shane Buechele. Coming from Texas with an established reputation, Buechele immediately had high expectations as the signal-caller for the Mustangs.

Needless to say, Buechele has fulfilled expectations -- and he's looking to set a few quarterback records while wearing an SMU uniform. Winning hardware wouldn't be so bad, either, and he's a national semifinalist for the Maxwell Trophy, which honors the top college player of the year, as well as a watch list candidate for the Manning Award, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year Trophy.

Add another accolade to Buechele's resume, as he was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award on Wednesday. The Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award, the nation's oldest and most prestigious national quarterback honor, is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback.

Buechele is one of 16 semifinalists for the coveted trophy. He is on a list of quarterback heavyweights, including LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

"Coming in, he was a big name, and I was a little starstruck meeting him," tight end Kylen Granson admitted. "He has put his roots down and has grown a relationship between everybody. He has been a big part of our team, and it's been a pleasure getting to know him."

Through 10 games in his first season at SMU, Buechele has thrown for 3,195 yards and 28 touchdowns. He ranks third nationally in passing yards and fourth nationally in touchdown passes.

Buechele is coming off a game against East Carolina where he threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns, which gave him nine consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns, a program record.

Three finalists will be released on Nov. 25. The winner of the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award will be announced on Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards.