SMU's 30-27 win over then-ranked Memphis produced a few perks. The Mustangs are now ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the latest Coaches Poll.

SMU also had two players recognized for their play on Monday. Quarterback Shane Buechele was named the Offensive Player of the Week, and kicker Chris Naggar was named the Special Teams Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference.

Buechele threw for a career-high 474 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 record. SMU is the only FBS team in college football that is undefeated through four games.

Buechele now has 1,326 passing yards for the season. He leads all NCAA FBS players in that category.