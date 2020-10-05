Shane Buechele, Chris Naggar earn AAC weekly superlatives
SMU's win over Memphis resulted in two players earned AAC weekly honors -- and a third making the AAC Honor Roll.
SMU's 30-27 win over then-ranked Memphis produced a few perks. The Mustangs are now ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll and No. 21 in the latest Coaches Poll.
SMU also had two players recognized for their play on Monday. Quarterback Shane Buechele was named the Offensive Player of the Week, and kicker Chris Naggar was named the Special Teams Player of the Week by the American Athletic Conference.
Buechele threw for a career-high 474 yards and three touchdowns to help lead the Mustangs to a 4-0 record. SMU is the only FBS team in college football that is undefeated through four games.
Buechele now has 1,326 passing yards for the season. He leads all NCAA FBS players in that category.
Naggar connected on 3 of 3 field goals, including a game-winning 43-yarder with nine seconds remaining to seal the win over Memphis. Naggar also connected on all three of his extra-point attempts.
SMU has played four games this year; Naggar now has been named the AAC Special Teams Player of the Week for three out of the four games.
In addition to those accolades, wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. was named to the AAC Honor Roll. He had five catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns before sustaining a knee injury in the third quarter of the game.
SMU is idle this week and will return to action Oct. 16 at Tulane.