For the first time in weeks, SMU went with a major change in its lineup Saturday against Temple. Head coach Tim Jankovich started Emmanuel Bandoumel over Feron Hunt to run a three-guard rotation. He also started Isiah Jasey over Ethan Chargois at the five spot.

The move was met with immediate questions. By the end of Saturday, it was a legitimate chess move for Jankovich and his staff, one that helped put the Mustangs right back in the hunt of first place in the American Athletic Conference standings.