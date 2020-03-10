SGP CB Jalon Williams excited for latest offer from SMU
South Grand Prairie cornerback Jalon Williams added an offer from SMU on Monday, his fourth offer overall.
South Grand Prairie cornerback Jalon Williams gets it. Every offer he receives is one that holds value, and every offer is greatly appreciated.
On Monday, Williams added his fourth offer overall, as SMU entered the recruiting race. He was offered by cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis.
