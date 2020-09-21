DENTON, Texas -- Last month, SMU added a major transfer from the SEC in offensive tackle Justin Osborne. The former Flower Mound Marcus standout, who transferred to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season, entered the NCAA transfer portal the first part of August after spending a redshirted year at Auburn.

Osborne recently had his NCAA waiver approved, and on Saturday, the 6-4, 280- pound made his first college start, lining up at right guard for the Mustangs.

He ended up being a huge part of why SMU finished with 366 rushing yards and recorded 710 total yards in a 65-35 victory over North Texas Saturday night.