Cincinnati enters the 2020 season as the reigning American Athletic Conference East Division champions and the Birmingham Bowl champion. Coached by Luke Fickell, the Bearcats are returning after back-to-back 11-win seasons.

Cincinnati finished ranked a consensus national top-25 team in all of the major polls in 2019. And with a large group of athletes returning on both sides of the ball, the Bearcats are expected to compete for the AAC title in 2020.