After moving its season opener at Texas State up from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29, SMU -- as of now -- is keeping its Gerald J. Ford Stadium home opener on Sept. 12. The Mustangs will face Stephen F. Austin.

Like Texas State, SFA is coming off a 3-9 season. And like Texas State head coach Jake Spavital, head coach Colby Carthel is in his second year coaching the Lumberjacks.