What was once the Week 4 home game is now the week 2 road game, and what was once the Week 2 home game is now the Week 4 home game.

There have been a few changes with the SMU football schedule -- good changes. The TCU game is back on, and the teams will compete in the Battle for the Iron Skillet on Sept. 12 in Fort worth. The Stephen F. Austin home game game, originally set for Sept. 12, has been moved to Sept. 26.

This means SMU's 12-game schedule (in a 13-week scheduling format) remains intact. That said, Week 12 will be a major home test, as the Mustangs will host in-state rival Houston at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Nov. 21.