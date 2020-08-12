Assuming sports happen in any capacity this fall, going on the road at Temple may be the largest trap game of the season for SMU.

The Owls, coming off an 8-5 season, will gladly take the Mustangs at home in Philadelphia this year as opposed to being in Dallas. Lincoln Financial Field is a welcome advantage for Temple, where it went 6-1 a year ago (Temple plays a non-major game against Bucknell for a seventh home game every year in August).