Scouting SMU's Week 1 opponent: Texas State
Texas State was 3-9 last season, but there is optimism for the Bobcats to be much improved. SMU must be prepared in its season opener.
Texas State coach Jake Spavital is entering his second year in San Marcos, and the feeling around the program is one of optimism.
After a staggered 3-9 start to his head coaching career, Spavital is bringing back most of his team from a year ago. He's also adding a few junior college and Power 5 graduate transfers who could provide immediate help.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news