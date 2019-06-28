News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 19:45:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting report: QB Raylen Sharpe

Euebwf7davveo6c5hgwm
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics
@JacobProthro
Staff

Allen QB Raylen Sharpe committed to SMU last week. Then 2020 recruit is SMU's first in the class. He was a backup QB for the Eagles last season, but saw time at running back and receiver. He accoun...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}