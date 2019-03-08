SMU safety Elijah McQueen has been removed from SMU's football roster due to an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sonny Dykes said that it is "probably a career-ending injury" after practice Friday.

"It was something that we kind of found that none of us knew about," Dykes said. "He's not going to play."

McQueen is the second safety that SMU has lost in March, as Mikail Onu entered the transfer portal earlier in the week. It leaves the team thin at safety -- so much so that it moved outside linebacker Trevor Denbow into the secondary.

"We have got to find some depth," Dykes said. "It's going to be one of those positions where we feel good right now with the starters but we have to fins some quality backups."

In two seasons, McQueen played in 24 games, starting four in 2018. Last season, he had 63 tackles and an interception.

The former two-star recruit was out at practice Friday, encouraging his teammates from the sideline.