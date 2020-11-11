Roughing the Passer Podcast: Recapping SMU-Temple, previewing Tulsa
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" recap SMU's win over Temple and preview this week's big road matchup at Tulsa.
SMU used a dominating second half to secure a 47-23 victory on the road against Temple last Saturday. The Mustangs (7-1, 4-1 AAC) kept themselves alive for a possible berth in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
Next up: A dangerous Tulsa team that has played SMU well throughout the Sonny Dykes era.
In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica recap last week's win and also talk in depth about SMU's upcoming opponent.
