SMU bounced back from a bad loss to Cincinnati and put together a nice performance in a 51-37 win against Navy. The Mustangs improved to 6-1 on the year and remained in the hunt to play for an American Athletic Conference championship.

In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics, as they recap last week's win and discuss SMU's upcoming opponent, Temple.