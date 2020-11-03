Roughing the Passer Podcast: Recapping SMU-Navy, previewing Temple
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" discuss SMU's win over Navy and preview this week's test at Temple.
SMU bounced back from a bad loss to Cincinnati and put together a nice performance in a 51-37 win against Navy. The Mustangs improved to 6-1 on the year and remained in the hunt to play for an American Athletic Conference championship.
In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics, as they recap last week's win and discuss SMU's upcoming opponent, Temple.
