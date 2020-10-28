Roughing the Passer Podcast: Recapping SMU-Cincy, previewing Navy
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" discuss last week's loss to Cincinnati and preview this week's matchup against Navy.
After falling to Cincinnati last week, No. 22 SMU will host Navy in a nationally televised matchup Saturday night. It will be a chance for the Mustangs to bounce back from a 42-13 loss to the Bearcats.
In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics, recap last week's game and break down this Saturday's matchup.
Click the image above, or click here to listen to Tuesday's podcast.