After falling to Cincinnati last week, No. 22 SMU will host Navy in a nationally televised matchup Saturday night. It will be a chance for the Mustangs to bounce back from a 42-13 loss to the Bearcats.

In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica discuss a variety of topics, recap last week's game and break down this Saturday's matchup.