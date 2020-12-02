Roughing the Passer Podcast: Previewing SMU-Houston
The guys from the "Roughing the Passer Podcast" are back to preview this week's AAC matchup against Houston.
SMU returns to Gerald J. Ford Stadium to play its final scheduled game of the 2020 season against Houston. That game was postponed from Nov. 21 because of COVID-19 concerns within the Houston program.
The Mustangs (7-3, 4-3 AAC) are looking to put a notch in the win column after falling to East Carolina last week. Houston (3-3, 3-2) hasn't played a game since Nov. 14 because of COVID-19.
In this week's "Roughing the Passer Podcast," co-hosts CJ Olson and Brian Pica speak depth about SMU's upcoming opponent.
Click the image above, or click here to listen to the RTP Podcast. Subscribe to the podcast wherever you get podcasts, and follow RTP on Twitter.