Rodney Clemons reflects on wearing Jerry LeVias' No. 23 for last time
Saturday will be the final time Rodney Clemons gets to wear the No. 23 jersey once worn by SMU legend Jerry LeVias.
The entire SMU football team is expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday, and as the Mustangs prepare for Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl, the seniors reflect on their game wearing SMU Red and Blue.
For Rodney Clemons, Saturday will mean even more. Back in August, the Katy, Texas, native and starting safety was bestowed the honor of representing the program by wearing No. 23 -- the number of Jerry LeVias.
In 1966, LeVias became a pioneer by becoming the first African-American athlete to receive a scholarship in the Southwest Conference. He went on to earn All-American status and play professionally in the AFL and NFL with the Houston Oilers (1969-70) and San Diego Chargers (1971-74).
Since 2009, SMU has chosen a player each year to wear LeVias' old number. Clemons is the sixth player overall -- and the third defensive back, joining Chris Banjo (2009 -11) and Jordan Wyatt (2018) -- graced with the honor.
College football will forever feel the impact of SMU's #⃣2⃣3⃣ Jerry LeVias. This year, @RodneyClemons_8 will wear his number to honor his example. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/jUQDlzhQr8— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) August 21, 2019
Understanding all that LeVias has done for SMU -- and fully appreciating the steps he had to take to achieve those goals -- made trading in his old No. 8 jersey for the coveted No. 23 jersey a very easy move for Clemons.
"The things he had to go through back then, and to wear his number and represent what he meant to the university and African-American people nationwide, I'm thankful the coaches and my teammates honored me to wear his number," said Clemons, who met Levias in person for the first time last month.
"I'm happy I could represent somebody of his caliber."
2️⃣3️⃣ & the OG 2️⃣3️⃣. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/sLLuPcimBa— SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) November 9, 2019
The walking history lesson who is LeVias has helped to fuel Clemons all season long. The senior has started all 12 games for SMU this season. In fact, he's yet to miss a start in four-year career for the Mustangs.
Clemons has 71 tackles, eight pass breakups and a team-high and American Athletic Conference-high four interceptions this season. He also has a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. Clemons was named a second-team All-AAC selection earlier this month.
In SMU's final regular-season game, which also was Senior Day for the Mustangs, Clemons put on a show in his final game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. He had 11 tackles (eight solo) and a pass breakup as SMU defeated Tulane, 37-20.
"He's been a real leader back there," SMU head coach Sonny Dykes said. "He's a guy we count on for communication and for leadership."
Clemons' tales won't be as detailed as LeVias', but the senior has built a nice football resume to call his own. After receiving a medical redshirt in 2015, he managed to put together a run of 49 consecutive starts for SMU. Counting the four games he also played as a true freshman, Clemons has tallied 268 tackles (201 solo) and seven interceptions.
Throughout the season, Dykes has described Clemons as one of the players "you never have to worry about." He's the senior who acts like a senior in all aspects, someone who provides veteran guidance and makes sure everybody is on the same page.
Clemons is one of a handful of seniors who Dykes puts in that category, but there was a reason why Clemons was an obvious choice to wear LeVias' number.
"That's when you know you have something special as a program, when the older guys are coaching the younger guys," Dykes said. "The younger guys can watch them every day and learn what they're supposed to do, how they're supposed to do and what the standard is."
Clemons is all about setting standards. He's one of the first to consistently bring up how important it is -- figuratively and historically -- for SMU to get a Boca Raton Bowl victory on Saturday. That would give the Mustangs 11 wins on the year, something done only twice before in the program's 100-plus year existence.
To put his team in the same category as the 1982 and 1935 teams would be something beyond memorable for Clemons. With that is motivation. As with the jersey and number he wears.
It's all a testament to an outstanding college football career.
"Where we're at today, I wouldn't trade one thing," Clemons said. "I wouldn't trade tearing an ACL. I wouldn't trade being 2-10 [as a freshman]. I wouldn't trade anything. I love my decision to come here, and I've met people who I'll cherish the rest of my life.
"Plus, I got the chance to meet Jerry LeVias for the first time. He's a great guy."