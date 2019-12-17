Saturday will be the final time Rodney Clemons gets to wear the No. 23 jersey once worn by SMU legend Jerry LeVias.

Rodney Clemons will finish his college career on Saturday wearing the coveted No. 23 SMU jersey, made popular by Jerry LeVias. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

The entire SMU football team is expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday, and as the Mustangs prepare for Saturday's Boca Raton Bowl, the seniors reflect on their game wearing SMU Red and Blue. For Rodney Clemons, Saturday will mean even more. Back in August, the Katy, Texas, native and starting safety was bestowed the honor of representing the program by wearing No. 23 -- the number of Jerry LeVias. In 1966, LeVias became a pioneer by becoming the first African-American athlete to receive a scholarship in the Southwest Conference. He went on to earn All-American status and play professionally in the AFL and NFL with the Houston Oilers (1969-70) and San Diego Chargers (1971-74). Since 2009, SMU has chosen a player each year to wear LeVias' old number. Clemons is the sixth player overall -- and the third defensive back, joining Chris Banjo (2009 -11) and Jordan Wyatt (2018) -- graced with the honor.

College football will forever feel the impact of SMU's #⃣2⃣3⃣ Jerry LeVias. This year, @RodneyClemons_8 will wear his number to honor his example. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/jUQDlzhQr8 — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) August 21, 2019

Understanding all that LeVias has done for SMU -- and fully appreciating the steps he had to take to achieve those goals -- made trading in his old No. 8 jersey for the coveted No. 23 jersey a very easy move for Clemons. "The things he had to go through back then, and to wear his number and represent what he meant to the university and African-American people nationwide, I'm thankful the coaches and my teammates honored me to wear his number," said Clemons, who met Levias in person for the first time last month. "I'm happy I could represent somebody of his caliber."

