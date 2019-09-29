Last month, SMU safety Rodney Clemons was chosen to wear the coveted No. 23 in honor of Mustang legend Jerry LeVias. It's been a program tradition for 10 years to choose a player to wear No. 23 to honor LeVias, the first African-American to earn an athletic scholarship in the Southwest Conference back in 1966.

Clemons had a monster first half Saturday against USF and did his part in helping SMU not only earn a 48-21, American Athletic Conference-opening victory, but also ultimately get ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll the following day for the first time since 1986.

Clemons had four tackles and two first-quarter interceptions against USF, and for his efforts, he was one of the 11 defensive players named to the Week 5 Eckrich Team of the Week powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).