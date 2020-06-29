 Roberson, young WRs, look to pick up where Proche left off
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 17:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Roberson, young WRs look to pick up where Proche left off

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

Last year was one where James Proche made a name for himself at receiver. SMU is now ready to see which receivers blossom in 2020.

Reggie Roberson Jr. will be called upon to lead the SMU receiver group this season.
Reggie Roberson Jr. will be called upon to lead the SMU receiver group this season. (Rob Graham)

Last summer, James Proche requested to be roommates with Rashee Rice. He wanted to pass down the knowledge, the metaphorical torch, to the next generation of SMU receivers as a lasting stamp on the program.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}