As if the SMU football team needed something else on its plate for Saturday's primetime clash with Memphis, the Mustangs found out Friday morning that they now will play the game in front of a packed house.

Memphis announced that Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, with a stadium capacity of 58,325, is officially sold out for Saturday's nationally televised game on ABC. It will be the largest crowd SMU has played for all season, by far.

Just as a comparison, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, at capacity, is 32,000.

It's just another something to add to an already-stressful week for an SMU team looking to justify its national top-15 rankings. The 8-0 Mustangs have had a lot of fun climbing both the AP Top 25 Poll (No. 15) and Coaches Poll (No. 14) -- but maintaining its spot with the big dogs has been the primary focus as the season progresses.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the regular season!