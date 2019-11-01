News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 11:16:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Road win over Memphis could silence tons of critics for SMU football

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

A victory over Memphis on the road could be the remedy for additional national respect for the SMU Mustangs football team.

SMU and Memphis will be played in front of a sold-out crowd at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
SMU and Memphis will be played in front of a sold-out crowd at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. (Rob Graham)

As if the SMU football team needed something else on its plate for Saturday's primetime clash with Memphis, the Mustangs found out Friday morning that they now will play the game in front of a packed house.

Memphis announced that Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, with a stadium capacity of 58,325, is officially sold out for Saturday's nationally televised game on ABC. It will be the largest crowd SMU has played for all season, by far.

Just as a comparison, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, at capacity, is 32,000.

It's just another something to add to an already-stressful week for an SMU team looking to justify its national top-15 rankings. The 8-0 Mustangs have had a lot of fun climbing both the AP Top 25 Poll (No. 15) and Coaches Poll (No. 14) -- but maintaining its spot with the big dogs has been the primary focus as the season progresses.

New subscribers: FREE PREMIUM ACCESS TRIAL until the end of the regular season!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}