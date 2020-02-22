The frustrations of getting victories on the road in conference play continued for the SMU men's basketball team Saturday afternoon.

SMU hasn't played well away from Moody Coliseum this season, and the team's luck didn't change for the better against Tulsa. The Mustangs left the Reynolds Center with a 79-57 loss to the Golden Hurricane in an important American Athletic Conference game.

SMU (18-8, 8-6 in AAC) lost its fourth straight AAC road game and now has lost six out of seven conference road games. Tulsa improved to 18-9 and 10-4 in conference play and remained in the hunt for first place in the AAC standings.

Tulsa outscored SMU, 46-31, in the second half and turned a close affair into a 20-point win. The Golden Hurricane shot 59% in the second half, including 56% from the 3-point line.

SMU once led early, 4-3, but struggled offensively from the field. The Mustangs opened the game connecting on only 3 of 13 shots and went into the locker room down, 33-26, at the half.

SMU managed to keep the first half close, but Tulsa scored five of the final seven points in the last 90 seconds of the half. Tulsa later took its first double-digit lead, 42-31, on a 3-pointer by Lawson Korita, with a little under 17 minutes left to play.

Tulsa improved its lead to 12 with 10:52 remaining on a layup by Martins Igbanu, who was a huge catalyst off the bench for the Golden Hurricane. Igbanu finished with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds, including 15 points and six rebounds in the first half.

At the nine-minute mark, Tulsa went on a 9-0 run and turned a semi-close affair into a 65-46 lead. SMU went scoreless in a three-minute span. From there, the game belonged solely to the Golden Hurricane.

SMU finished the game shooting 39% from the field and 27% from the 3-point line. After making 6 of 36 from deep Wednesday at Tulane, SMU only made 8 of 30 from deep Saturday at Tulsa.

Tyson Jolly led SMU with 18 points, while Isiaha Mike added 13. Kendric Davis also was in double figures in scoring with 10 points.

SMU now prepares for a Tuesday home game against Memphis. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.