The only thing American Athletic Conference basketball fans know entering tonight's action: Cincinnati clinched a top-three seed with its road win over South Florida.

Key words: Road win. Two words SMU would love have in its favor for this week.

SMU has UCF tonight in Orlando, and road games have not been kind to the Mustangs during the 2019-20 season. They've won only 4 of 11 games away from Moody Coliseum, with the latest stint resulting in back-to-back losses at Tulane and at Tulsa.