As he prepares for his junior year, St. Mark's 2022 forward Colin Smith has a wide array of offers to choose from. He's held offers from Kansas, Baylor, Georgetown, Texas A&M and TCU since 2018.

The 6-8, 200-pound small forward, a Rivals150 player, is now inching closer to 20 offers -- SMU among them -- and while he continues to weigh his options, he takes the process in stride.