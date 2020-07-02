 Rivals150 2022 SF Colin Smith gives recruiting update, talks SMU
basketball

Rivals150 2022 SF Colin Smith gives recruiting update, talks SMU

Damon Sayles
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

St. Mark's has one of the top forwards in the 2022 class in Colin Smith, who spoke highly of SMU.

As he prepares for his junior year, St. Mark's 2022 forward Colin Smith has a wide array of offers to choose from. He's held offers from Kansas, Baylor, Georgetown, Texas A&M and TCU since 2018.

The 6-8, 200-pound small forward, a Rivals150 player, is now inching closer to 20 offers -- SMU among them -- and while he continues to weigh his options, he takes the process in stride.

