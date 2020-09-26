Rivals100 OT Savion Byrd takes in SMU game, talks recruiting in general
SMU had one of the top uncommitted 2021 athletes on campus watching a game Saturday night.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas -- Duncanville four-star offensive tackle Savion Byrd has known Preston Stone for quite some time, and the two have become good friends. Stone, a four-star SMU quarterback commit, would love to one day call the Rivals100 offensive lineman a college teammate one day.
On Saturday, the two shared a few hours at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on the SMU campus. Byrd joined Stone at the SMU-Stephen F. Austin game, and Byrd -- who has made multiple visits to the campus -- left with good vibes about the Hilltop.
