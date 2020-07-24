On Thursday, the representatives from Rivals.com's American Athletic Conference sites discussed the turnaround team of the conference. In today's AAC Roundtable, the representatives speak about the team that could see the biggest dropoff from last year.

The answers vary, but a couple of teams stand out and will be on watch after excellent 2019 seasons.





Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for today's question (all names are in alphabetical order):

Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)

Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)

Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)

Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)

Ben McCool, beat writer, BullsInsider.com (USF)

Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)

Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)

Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)

Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)





QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 24

Which team may be in the most danger of a meltdown, compared to 2019 results?





GAUSS: For me, it's SMU. The Mustangs do return a lot on offense, minus the notable absence of James Proche, and Shane Buechele has a chance to play his way into a pretty high NFL draft selection. I love Reggie Roberson Jr. and feel like he'll step up a lot in Proche's absence. But the Mustangs graduated their two best running backs and also lost a lot on defense, highlighted by the graduation of Patrick Nelson, who had an absolute monster year last season. It'll be hard for SMU to find somebody to replace his 12 sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss. Delontae Scott, who had 17 TFL and nine sacks last season, is also gone and will be sorely missed.

The offense that returns a lot from a 41.8 points-per-game season? It's now under new command after Rhett Lashlee went to Miami. Lashlee's replacement, Garrett Riley, will be in his first year as an offensive coordinator and will most likely experience a learning curve. With the level of talent returning to the offense, I don't expect SMU to all of a sudden return to a below .500 team, but I don't expect the Mustangs to come anywhere close to their 2019 level of success.

I also considered Navy for this, as the Midshipmen lost a lot on the offensive line and Malcolm Perry graduated. In the end, I realized I probably shouldn't bet against Ken Niumatalolo.





HELWIG: This is a really interesting question. Football wise, I'm going with Memphis. Though new head coach Ryan Silverfield certainly knows the landscape as a promotion from Mike Norvell's staff, their 2020 schedule could be the most brutal among frontrunners. They'll have a much tougher road if they want to repeat, as the Tigers are scheduled to play all the better teams in the league -- including road trips to SMU, Cincinnati, Navy and Tulane.

If we're talking fan base, UCF. After riding the perfect regular season streak through 2017 and 2018, many fans believe UCF isn't allowed to lose a game, ever.