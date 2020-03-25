Stillwater, Oklahoma, cornerback Tevin Williams is slowly watching his recruiting stock rise. Since adding his first FBS offer from Texas Tech in December, Williams now is inching closer to double-digit offers.

SMU joined the race Tuesday afternoon, as the three-star athlete -- who also is ranked a national top-40 cornerback and top-five player from Oklahoma -- reported his newest offer on social media. And while Williams has never visited SMU, he told The HillTopics on Tuesday that he's hoping to make the trip across the Red River very soon.

Particularly because of all that he's heard about SMU as a whole.