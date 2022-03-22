Reports: Jankovich Retiring From Coaching

After a 24-win season and 125 with SMU, head coach Tim Jankovich is hanging is hanging up his whistle, according to multiple reports after it was first reported by Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The move comes two days after SMU was eliminated by Washington State in the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.



“It has been an honor and a privilege to have coached at SMU for the past ten years,” Jankovich said in a statement. “I am grateful to Dr. Turner and Rick Hart for their support and leadership. I am also grateful to all the outstanding players, coaches, managers and support staff I have had the opportunity to work with along the way.”