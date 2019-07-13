News More News
Reports: DL coach Brett Diersen accepts Temple job

Brett Diersen is leaving Dallas and heading to Philadelphia.

The former SMU defensive line coach is taking a position on the Temple football staff, as first reported by Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com.

Diersen was at SMU for just one season. Prior to his stint in Dallas, Diersen coached under Kevin Kane at NIU.

SMU has to find a replacement for Diersen quickly, as fall camp is just a month away.

