Reports: DL coach Brett Diersen accepts Temple job
Brett Diersen is leaving Dallas and heading to Philadelphia.
The former SMU defensive line coach is taking a position on the Temple football staff, as first reported by Zach Barnett of FootballScoop.com.
SMU staffer Brett Diersen has joined the staff at Temple, a source tells @FootballScoop https://t.co/DuCeUlfmSb— Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) July 12, 2019
Diersen was at SMU for just one season. Prior to his stint in Dallas, Diersen coached under Kevin Kane at NIU.
SMU has to find a replacement for Diersen quickly, as fall camp is just a month away.