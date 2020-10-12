In his two seasons at SMU, after transferring from Texas, Garrett Gilbert was a record-setting quarterback. He has the top two statistical single-game passing performances in SMU history.

Garrett, a former Lake Travis High School star, is heading back to the Lone Star State. Per multiple sources, Gilbert is expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys to fill a void in their 53-man roster.

The Cowboys have two healthy quarterbacks -- Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci -- on their depth chart after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in last Sunday's win against the New York Giants. Per reports, Gilbert was chosen over more than 20 practice squad quarterbacks.

Gilbert was on the Cleveland Browns practice squad, and he had been with them since 2019. He was the quarterback of the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football before the league suspended operations in April 2019.

Gilbert threw for 538 yards and four touchdowns, and he also rushed for 97 yards and two scores to lead SMU to a 59-49 homecoming win against Temple. The 538 passing yards is the most in SMU history. The 635 total yards also set an SMU record in a single game.

That happened on Oct. 26, 2013. Three weeks before, Gilbert threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-52, triple-overtime loss to Rutgers. The 484 yards ranks second in SMU passing for a single-game tally.

A sixth-round pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2014 NFL Draft, Gilbert won't be able to offer immediate assistance for the Cowboys, as he must first complete a COVID-19 screening process. That will take six days, according to reports.