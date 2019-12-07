News More News
basketball

Report: Darius McNeill denied NCAA waiver; SMU to appeal

Per a Saturday report, Darius McNeill has been denied a waiver by the NCAA to play this season. SMU is planning to appeal
Per a Saturday report, Darius McNeill has been denied a waiver by the NCAA to play this season. SMU is planning to appeal
Damon Sayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU entered the 2019-20 basketball hoping to have three key transfer players available by the start of the new calendar. The Mustangs received great news Nov. 22 when point guard Kendric Davis, a TCU transfer, was approved to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Forward Isiah Jasey is on the final days of his yearly sit after transferring from Texas A&M and will be available in two weeks.

The Mustangs were hoping guard Darius McNeill, a Cal transfer, also would be available after receiving his waiver. Per reports, however, that waiver was denied.

