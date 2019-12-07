SMU entered the 2019-20 basketball hoping to have three key transfer players available by the start of the new calendar. The Mustangs received great news Nov. 22 when point guard Kendric Davis, a TCU transfer, was approved to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Forward Isiah Jasey is on the final days of his yearly sit after transferring from Texas A&M and will be available in two weeks.

The Mustangs were hoping guard Darius McNeill, a Cal transfer, also would be available after receiving his waiver. Per reports, however, that waiver was denied.