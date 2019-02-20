In a bid to increase student attendance at football games, SMU's administration plans to move the student section of the boulevard closer to the stadium, The Daily Campus reported Wednesday.

The new spot will be the Mustang Mall, outside of Moody Coliseum and well away from Bishop Boulevard.

The announcement has not come without pushback. The Daily Campus article reports that the student senate sent an open letter to the administration about the planned move, saying that it would actually decrease attendance by fragmenting the boulevard into two sections.

“Seven years we’ve been trying to think through all of these things and have tried some different iterations. Haven’t tried moving it closer. I just think it’s time to try that,” Hart said, according to The Daily Campus.

SMU has struggled to get both students and fans to the gates despite two seasons that saw the team near the top of the conference for most of the season. In 2018, it averaged just 19,133 per game. In 2017, that number was 19,944.








