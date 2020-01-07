Let's be clear: Nobody has any inside on who SMU's next offensive coordinator will be. Because head coach Sonny Dykes doesn't even know who SMU's next offensive coordinator will be.

At least not for the moment.

This is the time of year, however, where speculation becomes a part of the game. The "what if" questions become pertinent. The fans are looking at tons of coaches and playing armchair quarterback -- or, in this case, armchair head coach -- to gauge whether or not someone fits a scheme.

It's never fun to lose a coach on a staff, and for SMU, losing offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to Miami was a big one. But Dykes sees what he has in an offense -- one that was ranked top 10 nationally in both scoring and total offense -- and making the right decision to replace Lashlee will be almost paramount.