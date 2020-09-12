Today was supposed to be the big rematch. Instead, for both SMU and TCU football, today will just be another Saturday. COVID-19 reports by TCU forced the postponement of what would have been the 100th rendition of the Battle for the Iron Skillet. Last year's game saw the Mustangs, in front of 41,250 at Amon G. Carter Stadium, shock the then-ranked Horned Frogs, 41-38.

All throughout Friday, SMU had a little fun on social media at TCU's expense. Even SMU head coach Sonny Dykes got into the act, as he was seen in one video frying frog legs in the skillet. Dykes then concluded the video with "Pony Up."

Eat like champs👑



Change of plans for us and @CoachDykesSMU this weekend so we decided to put the skillet to good use.#TCUBeat #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/0XB5iatX5D — SMU FootbaII (@SMU_Football) September 11, 2020

While we won't get the chance to see the rematch today, The HillTopics wanted to provide SMU fans with a friendly reminder of what happened last year. Here are our top 10 moments from last year's big victory.

Danielson Ike, Jaylon Thomas and Beau Morris celebrate SMU's win. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

10. Big drive, bigger score A 10-play, 84-yard drive that went into the fourth quarter helped take the wind out of the sails of a TCU team looking for a rally. On third and goal early in the final period, Shane Buechele found Xavier Jones for a 3-yard pass good for SMU's final touchdown of the day. The score, with the PAT, gave the Mustangs a 38-24 lead.

9. The game-winning kick It may not have been the most sexy highlight, but in a game where the first to 40 won, Russell Roberts' field goal midway through the fourth quarter proved to be the difference. Roberts connected on a 32-yard field goal with 6:36 left to play to give the Mustangs a 41-31 lead. The three points capped a 10-play drive that killed a little more than three minutes in the quarter.

8. Touchdown -- then go for two The silence of Amon G. Carter Stadium spoke volumes at the 5:56 mark of the first quarter. TCU fans were not expecting their team to be down at any time of the game -- let alone be down, 15-0, early in the game. SMU's second touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Jones. Instead of kicking the extra point, the Mustangs chose to go for two, and Ke'Mon Freeman found the end zone on the conversion run.

7. Pressuring TCU's QB Putting TCU's offense in awkward situations was key throughout the game. In the third quarter, Delano Robinson turned a comfortable second down into a difficult third down with a sack of TCU quarterback Max Duggan for eight yards. After that play, Duggan completed a pass to Jalen Reagor, but the pass went for no gain. TCU was forced to punt, and it was another failed opportunity for the Horned Frogs to put points on the board. At the time, TCU trailed, 31-17.

"Club Takeaway" went down in Fort Worth (Rob Graham)

6. 'Club Takeaway' in Fort Worth That 15-0 lead had to result from something. Credit Richard McBryde for the turnaround -- the first "Club Takeaway" celebration of the day for the SMU defense. After the TCU defense executed a successful goal-line stand, SMU's defense got the ball back a play later. McBryde forced a Sewo Olonilua fumble, and Patrick Nelson recovered the ball at the TCU 4-yard line. Three plays later, the Mustangs scored their second touchdown of the day.

5. There goes that man The TCU defense quickly found out how potent Reggie Roberson Jr. can be at wideout. Roberson's first catch of the day was supposed to go for short yardage. It ended up going for a 35-yard catch-and-run play. And while the Mustangs didn't capitalize on a 13-play drive (the drive was stalled by a TCU goal-line stand), it did put extra respect on Roberson's name.

4. There goes that man ... again Roberson caught four passes for 122 yards in the game. While he didn't score a touchdown, each catch seemed to put the Mustangs in exceptional field position. On third and 1 in the second quarter, Buechele connected with Roberson once again, this completion going for 44 yards and setting up the Mustangs with a first-and-goal situation. Three plays later, Freeman scored on a 1-yard run. SMU took a 24-14 lead.

3. Those tricky, tricky Ponies SMU set the tone on its first possession -- and it did so with a little trickery. On a second-and-1 play, SMU chose to roll the dice and go big when TCU least expected it. The Mustangs executed an outstanding double-reverse flea-flicker, which saw Buechele completing a pass to Kylen Granson for a 46-yard gain. Three plays later, SMU scored the first touchdown of the game, a 4-yard rush by Buechele.

2. Pass incomplete ... ball game TCU's final offensive play of the day sent SMU fans into a frenzy and TCU fans into a funk. On fourth and 3 with roughly a minute remaining, Duggan took the snap and was pressured by Nelson to make an off-balanced pass to Darius Anderson. The pass fell incomplete, with Delano Robinson in coverage. That incompletion sealed SMU's win. The Mustangs' offense went into victory formation, then the team celebrated a long-awaited road win against their Metroplex rivals.