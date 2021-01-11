Monday afternoon, the superstar receiver eliminated all questions and, through a social media post, announced his intentions to return for a final season with the Mustangs.

There were questions about whether or not wide receiver Reggie Roberson Jr. would return for one more year after his 2020 season came to an abrupt halt following a knee injury.

A senior, Roberson will take advantage of the extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA because of COVID-19. What it ultimately means for the Mustangs is that one of the fastest athletes and elite playmakers of the entire American Athletic Conference returns to the field.

It's a big advantage for head coach Sonny Dykes, wide receivers coach David Gru and the rest of the SMU staff.

"I feel like it's best that I return for another year. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business to tend to," Roberson said in his social media message. "I can't go out like that."

Roberson started four games for SMU last season but saw the season end against Memphis when he went down with a knee injury. He finished with 22 catches for 474 yards and five touchdowns in those games, including a five-catch, 243-yard, two-touchdown performance against then-ranked Memphis.

Roberson was on several watch lists in 2020, including the Biletnikoff Award and the Maxwell Award. In three seasons with SMU -- the last two which ended prematurely because of injury -- Roberson has caught 117 passes for 2,079 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's only played 12 games in the last two seasons because of a knee injury in 2020 and a foot injury in 2019.