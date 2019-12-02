Pat Nelson took a deep breath and reminisced. Still wearing his game gear -- shoulder pads and all -- and also sitting next to running back Xavier Jones, he was reminded of a dark period right around this time last year.

It was the last game of the 2018 season, and SMU was at Tulsa. All the Mustangs needed was one win to earn bowl eligibility, and it was supposed to be an easy one, as Tulsa had only won two games entering the contest.

The end result: Tulsa 27, SMU 24. The Mustangs finished the season 5-7. Even worse, the Mustangs finished the season with back-to-back losses. They could have clinched bowl eligibility the week before but lost at home to Memphis.