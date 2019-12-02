Reflection: 2018 loss to Tulsa the best thing to happen to 2019 SMU team
A season-ending loss last season helped set the tone for a 2019 season where SMU refused to accept failure.
Pat Nelson took a deep breath and reminisced. Still wearing his game gear -- shoulder pads and all -- and also sitting next to running back Xavier Jones, he was reminded of a dark period right around this time last year.
It was the last game of the 2018 season, and SMU was at Tulsa. All the Mustangs needed was one win to earn bowl eligibility, and it was supposed to be an easy one, as Tulsa had only won two games entering the contest.
The end result: Tulsa 27, SMU 24. The Mustangs finished the season 5-7. Even worse, the Mustangs finished the season with back-to-back losses. They could have clinched bowl eligibility the week before but lost at home to Memphis.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news