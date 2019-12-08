Reflecting on the 2019 season as SMU prepares for Boca Raton Bowl
The Mustangs will play FAU in the Boca Raton Bowl on Dec. 21 at FAU Stadium.
During SMU's final regular-season press conference after a win over Tulane, head football coach Sonny Dykes joked about wanting to coach at the Rose Bowl. He then spoke about simply being able to coach a bowl game, period.
Sunday afternoon, Dykes and the rest of the SMU football team found out it will go bowling in south Florida in a couple of weeks. The Mustangs (10-2) will play in the Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 21 against FAU (10-3), the Conference USA champion. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at FAU Stadium.
"We're going to have a chance to play against a good opponent and continue to build our resume," said Dykes, who is in his second full season with the Mustangs. "That's what these guys want to do."
