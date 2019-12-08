During SMU's final regular-season press conference after a win over Tulane, head football coach Sonny Dykes joked about wanting to coach at the Rose Bowl. He then spoke about simply being able to coach a bowl game, period.

Sunday afternoon, Dykes and the rest of the SMU football team found out it will go bowling in south Florida in a couple of weeks. The Mustangs (10-2) will play in the Boca Raton Bowl Dec. 21 against FAU (10-3), the Conference USA champion. Kickoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT at FAU Stadium.

"We're going to have a chance to play against a good opponent and continue to build our resume," said Dykes, who is in his second full season with the Mustangs. "That's what these guys want to do."