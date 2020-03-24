Recruiting moves on deck for national top-20 TE, SMU target Lake McRee
Lake Travis tight end Lake McRee, a one-time Texas commit, spoke positively about SMU and also discussed how recruiting currently sits with him.
Austin tight end Lake McRee has an offer list that looks like a fantasy roster for many recruits. Running down the list, you'll see LSU, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan State and several other Power 5 stalwarts.
As a one-time Texas commit, McRee, from Central Texas football power Lake Travis, recently decided to reopen his recruiting process in an effort to truly weigh all of his offers. He told The HillTopics on Tuesday that a top 10 will come "relatively soon."
Is this a situation where SMU -- a Group of 5 school coming off an impressive 2019 season -- has a shot?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news