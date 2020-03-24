Austin tight end Lake McRee has an offer list that looks like a fantasy roster for many recruits. Running down the list, you'll see LSU, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan State and several other Power 5 stalwarts.

As a one-time Texas commit, McRee, from Central Texas football power Lake Travis, recently decided to reopen his recruiting process in an effort to truly weigh all of his offers. He told The HillTopics on Tuesday that a top 10 will come "relatively soon."

Is this a situation where SMU -- a Group of 5 school coming off an impressive 2019 season -- has a shot?