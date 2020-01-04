News More News
basketball

Rebounding is key for SMU basketball as it visits Vanderbilt

Sophomore forward Feron Hunt leads SMU with 7.7 rebounds per contest.
Sophomore forward Feron Hunt leads SMU with 7.7 rebounds per contest. (SMU Athletics)
Damon Sayles
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

In 10 victories this season, the SMU basketball team has outrebounded its opponent nine times. The Mustangs will need a big night on the boards in SEC country.

Nationally, SMU is a top-50 team in both the offensive and defensive rebounding departments. SMU is a national top-35 team in total rebounds per game.

Through 12 games, the Mustangs, in many ways, have established an unofficial identity. Bang the boards, earn a win.

SMU is 10-2 on the season. Of the 10 victories, the Mustangs outrebounded their opponents in nine of them.

