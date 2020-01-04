Nationally, SMU is a top-50 team in both the offensive and defensive rebounding departments. SMU is a national top-35 team in total rebounds per game.

Through 12 games, the Mustangs, in many ways, have established an unofficial identity. Bang the boards, earn a win.

SMU is 10-2 on the season. Of the 10 victories, the Mustangs outrebounded their opponents in nine of them.