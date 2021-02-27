Izaiah Kelley was the SMU Mustangs' first commit of the 2021 class. He's a standout three-star from Lubbock, Texas, who also was one of the first to sign his national letter of intent back in December.

Kelley helped lead Lubbock Coronado to a 12-1 season. The Mustangs suffered a heartbreaking, double-overtime loss to Red Oak, where a blocked extra point in the overtime period proved to be the difference.

After that tough playoff loss, Kelley is ready to move forward and make waves at the next level.

"It was a bittersweet feeling that my class paved the way for Coronado football," Kelley told The HillTopics, "but now it's time for my brother Jordan Kelley to step up and lead the way."

Coaches Kevin Kane and Kevin Curtis recruited Kelley, a 6-2, 180-pound linebacker, to SMU before they left the program for Illinois and Baylor, respectively. But despite their departures, Kelley still is excited to play for the Mustangs, as two other Coronado grads are on the team. Kelley will team up with offensive linemen Jaylon Thomas and Demetri Jordan.

"I feel like I will bring a hard-hitting atmosphere, hard-nosed ball, and a never-quit attitude," Kelley said. "I love hard work."